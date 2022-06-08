Crop loan disbursement to exceed Rs 12,000 crore across TN this year, says minister

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: Crop loan disbursement through primary agricultural cooperative societies (PACCS) in the State is expected to exceed Rs 12,000 crore this year, Minister for Cooperation I Periyasamy said. He was talking to reporters after participating in a consultation meeting with farmers from Cauvery delta districts about preparations for Kuruvai cultivation, on Tuesday.

"Last year, a target of Rs 10,000 crore was fixed as crop loan for the entire State. We exceeded the target and a sum of Rs 10,292 crore was disbursed. This year, a target of Rs 12,000 crore has been fixed and we hope to exceed it again. Last year, crop loan disbursement in Cauvery delta districts alone stood at Rs 2,800 crore against the previous year's Rs 1,400 crore. This year, more loans will be disbursed. Crop loans will also be provided to new members of PACCS," Periyasamy said.

The department is planning to take crop loans to the doorstep of farmers on the lines of the 'bank on wheels,' he added.

Agriculture Minister M R K Panneerselvam said,"Kuruvai cultivation area will be increased this year, surpassing last year's record. Desilting of canals were taken up earlier and Cauvery water from Mettur dam was released on May 24, well ahead of the stipulated date of June 12. In Cauvery delta districts, Kuruvai

coverage this year is expected to be 3.5 lakh acres. Inputs like seed and fertilisers are stocked in enough quantities."

Earlier, speaking at the meeting, Panneerselvam pointed out that a total of 7,060 tonnes of paddy seeds are needed for Kuruvai cultivation in the delta districts. So far, 3,547 tonnes have been distributed to farmers and a total of 4,691 tonnes are in stock, including 999 tonnes in Government depots. "Similarly, out of 22,800 tonnes of fertiliser needed for distribution under the Kuruvai special scheme, a total of 10,916 tonnes are in stock. Moreover, based on monthly requirements, fertilisers are being supplied by companies to the districts," Panneerselvam said.

Responding to a question, he said as many as 7,025 farm input sale outlets were inspected by officials at one go across the State. Action has been initiated against 432 shops as they had substandard quality of fertilisers and seeds.

To another question on crop insurance scheme for the Kuruvai season, he said, "The crop was not covered last year. This year, it will be brought under the cover. Steps are being taken to ensure this."

Speaking at the meeting earlier, farmers raised the issues of availability of seeds, fertilisers and loans in time for Kuruvai cultivation. They also said there have been problems in getting land documents like 'Adangal' from VAOs for getting loans. They also said the quantum of loans given by PACCS is lower

than the scale of finance, based on cultivation costs, fixed by technical committees.

Food Ministers R Sakkarapani, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and Environment Minister Siva V Meyyanathan participated in the meeting.