‘Madurai Adheenam should stop political speeches’

CHENNAI: Replying to Madurai Adheenam pontiff Desiga Paramacharya, who had questioned the need for politicians to get involved in temple matters, HR&CE Minister PK Sekar Babu said the DMK government was trying to maintain amicable relationships with Adheenams without interfering in the latter’s rights based on the advice of Chief Minister MK Stalin. “But, if he (the pontiff) continues to make such speeches, we know how to respond in kind,” said the minister.

“We toned down our reaction owing to the advice of the chief minister. It won’t look nice if we hit back hard,” Sekar Babu said, invoking an adage by former chief minister late M Karunanidhi that to “jump high, one has to run for long”. The pontiff, however, should not mistake the restraint for fear. The HR&CE department would not allow political speeches of Madurai Adheenam, the minister said.

“Even on July 4, we inaugurated the rooms (built by Dharmapuram Adheenam) and also visited goshalas and the padasalai run by Dharmapuram Adheenam.” The Madurai Adheenam’s attempt to project an image that Adheenams didn’t support the DMK government would not work, he said. Mentioning that Saivam means Tamil, he said the DMK’s rule under Stalin was for the development of Tamil.

“Madurai Adheenam is making such speeches as he has become a politician. He has no right to say politicians have no right in temples. It’s better if he stops such speeches to maintain a good relationship (with the government) or else we will be forced to respond in kind,” he added.

It may be recalled that Desiga Paramacharya had said the State government tried to stop pattinapravesham at Dharmapuram Adheenam as the Governor had visited it. He accused the Dravidian parties of spiritual plagiarism and questioned the meaning of ‘Dravidam.’

Inspection to continue

An HR&CE official said the inquiry panel inspected the temple from outside and checked details of temple land at the Revenue Divisional Office. The inspection will continue on Wednesday