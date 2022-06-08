Puducherry government launches initiative to battle child malnutrition

By Express News Service

The Puducherry Government, with the support of a charity Vitamin Angels India, launched an initiative to prevent malnutrition and child mortality. Chief Minister N Rangasamy kicked off the project by distributing vitamin tablets to children in his chamber on Monday.



Under this project, Vitamin Angels will extend technical assistance to frontline health workers in the form of ensuring uninterrupted supply of vitamin A and Albendazole. Additionally, frontline health workers will be trained on the implementation of nutritional programmes including the safe and effective delivery of vitamin A and deworming tablets to children.



The government aims to reach all children under-five across Mahe, Karaikal, Puducherry and Yanam districts with evidence-based nutrition interventions with the support provided by Vitamin Angels.



According to the CM, “During the pandemic, frontline health workers displayed courage, and determination in providing service to the public and saving lives. Going forward, the lessons learnt from the pandemic need to be leveraged for other existing health-related priorities." He explained, Puducherry continues to improve on health and nutrition indicators, especially those associated with the children. "However, with further capacity building, the remaining gaps can be bridged ensuring every child has a healthy future," he said adding that the government aims to strengthen existing nutrition programs to build a healthier and happier Puducherry,



According to the release, the NFHS-5 data highlights the progress made by Puducherry on key health indicators. The Union Territory has taken remarkable strides on ensuring better health outcomes for children under-five. The data indicates that the UT is on track to achieve 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.



Dr Pankaj Verma, Vice President of the charity said, “We are grateful to the CM and the Puducherry Government for giving us an opportunity to assist in accelerating the progress on nutritional indicators for children under-five." In the last 12 years, Vitamin Angels India has supported various States and UTs to complement the governments’ efforts in improving nutritional service delivery, ensuring last-mile access in hard-to-reach areas and addressing the needs of the most vulnerable groups, said the release.