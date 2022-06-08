STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Speaker and Minister urges Mandaviya to replace JIPMER director

Namassivayam and Selvam also called on Union Minister of State for Skill Development Rajeev Chandrasekhar seeking additional funding and facilities for skill development.

Published: 08th June 2022 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2022 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: After complaints of shortage of medicines and administrative issues at JIPMER, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will conduct an inspection at the institute next month.

This comes after the Speaker of the Territorial Assembly R Selvam and Home Minister A Namassivayam called on Mandaviya at New Delhi on Monday regarding the shortage in facilities, and urged him to replace JIPMER Director Dr Rakesh Agarwal. Selvam and Namassivayam were participating in the 'Save Soil Movement' in New Delhi, addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to Selvam, over the past few months, patients at JIPMER are being asked to purchase medicines outside, even common drugs. "Poor patients are suffering. Further, there has been a lack of response from the JIPMER director on issues concerning the public, even when elected members bring them to his notice. Only complicated cases that cannot be handled by Puducherry government hospitals are sent to JIPMER  and hence, the director’s response is vital," he added.

Namassivayam and Selvam also called on Union Minister of State for Skill Development Rajeev Chandrasekhar seeking additional funding and facilities for skill development. The Minister is likely to visit the Union Territory in this regard. They also met Union Fisheries Minister L Murugan.

They also took up the issue of the transfer of land at Karasur-Sederapet acquired for SEZ to Pondicherry Industrial Promotion Development and Investment Corporation Limited (PIPDIC)with the Ministry of Home Affairs to facilitate industrial development. The matter is pending with the Ministry..

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
JIPMER Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya
India Matters
The Reserve Bank of India. (File photo | PTI)
RBI allows credit cards to be linked with UPI platform
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
Nupur Sharma remarks against Prophet: Al-Qaeda warns of attacks in Delhi, Mumbai, UP and Gujarat
Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
AAP takes leaf out of BJP book, counters party in Gujarat with Delhi model
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | KK Sundar)
Tamil Nadu tops food safety index replacing Gujarat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp