Speaker and Minister urges Mandaviya to replace JIPMER director

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: After complaints of shortage of medicines and administrative issues at JIPMER, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will conduct an inspection at the institute next month.



This comes after the Speaker of the Territorial Assembly R Selvam and Home Minister A Namassivayam called on Mandaviya at New Delhi on Monday regarding the shortage in facilities, and urged him to replace JIPMER Director Dr Rakesh Agarwal. Selvam and Namassivayam were participating in the 'Save Soil Movement' in New Delhi, addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



According to Selvam, over the past few months, patients at JIPMER are being asked to purchase medicines outside, even common drugs. "Poor patients are suffering. Further, there has been a lack of response from the JIPMER director on issues concerning the public, even when elected members bring them to his notice. Only complicated cases that cannot be handled by Puducherry government hospitals are sent to JIPMER and hence, the director’s response is vital," he added.



Namassivayam and Selvam also called on Union Minister of State for Skill Development Rajeev Chandrasekhar seeking additional funding and facilities for skill development. The Minister is likely to visit the Union Territory in this regard. They also met Union Fisheries Minister L Murugan.



They also took up the issue of the transfer of land at Karasur-Sederapet acquired for SEZ to Pondicherry Industrial Promotion Development and Investment Corporation Limited (PIPDIC)with the Ministry of Home Affairs to facilitate industrial development. The matter is pending with the Ministry..