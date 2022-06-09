Ananthapuri Express train to now stop at Nagercoil town station?

Express News Service

KANNIYAKUMARI: The Railway Board's approval of the stoppage of Egmore-Kollam Ananthapuri express train at Nagercoil town station instead of its regular stoppage at Nagercoil junction station at Kottar has evoked mixed reactions from MLAs and railway association heads.



The Railway Board had sent a copy to Southern Railway General Manager regarding the diversion and speeding up of the Chennai Egmore-Kollam Ananthapuri Express (16723/ 16724) via Nagercoil bypass along with its stoppage at Nagercoil town (station ) instead of Nagercoil junction (station).



Kanniyakumari MLA N Thalavai Sundaram said the existing stoppage at the junction station was more convenient and easily accessible to all places. Nagercoil town station has only two platforms located on the outskirts and that is more inconvenient for passengers, he added. He has written a letter to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw requesting him to issue instructions to the Railway Board and Southern Railway General Manager to desist from implementing the proposal.



Seconding him, Kanniyakumari District Railway Passengers Association president S R Sreeram also pointed out to easy accessibility to the junction station for tourists coming from Kanniyakumari. Thousands of passengers use the station, he said, adding that if the stoppage is shifted to town station then passengers would be put to commuting difficulties of having to take a car or auto to reach the station.



He requested the railway authorities to operate the tri-weekly Nagercoil-Thambaram express train daily between Nagercoil junction and Thambaram before considering a stoppage at Nagercoil town station.



On the other hand, Colachel MLA JG Prince welcomed the Railway Board's approval saying that the Ananthapuri express was the only evening train connecting Kalkulam and Vilavancode taluks of Kanniyakumari district to Chennai. He pointed out that it took around 30 minutes for engine change at the existing stoppage at Nagercoil junction station. The MLA also stressed 'parallel development' of the town station.



Kulithurai (Kuzhithurai) Railway Commuters' Association secretary A Charles said the representatives from western parts of the district and Kerala welcomed the move as it saved almost 40 minutes of their time given that it took time for engine change.



Railway sources said the move has only been approved till now and not implemented.