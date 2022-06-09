STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka approves plan to extend metro rail from Bommasandra to Hosur

The MP said he will soon meet CM MK Stalin to discuss the proposal.

Published: 09th June 2022 04:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2022 07:34 PM

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: Karnataka has given approval to extend the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMCRL) metro project from Bommasandra to Hosur in TN for a length of 20.5 km, informed Krishnagiri MP Dr A Chellakumar. Also, Karnataka has asked Tamil Nadu government to conduct a study to implement the project.

Chellakumar told reporters on Wednesday that BMRCL had sent a proposal to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs ( MoHUA) in this regard on May 23. "The Phase-2 of BMRCL metro rail project is being implemented up to Bommasandra from RV Road metro station of Phase-1. Adding to this, a 20.5 km stretch till Hosur in Tamil Nadu was approved by Karnataka Chief Minister. Of this, 11.7 km falls in Karnataka and the remaining 8. 8 km is in Tamil Nadu. Karnataka government approved the proposal and stated that Tamil Nadu can conduct a study for metro line between Bommasandra to Hosur," the proposal stated.

The MP added that since the corridor from Bommasandra to Hosur will traverse between two states, coordination in sharing the project cost and monetary support between the two States is needed.

The MP had raised the issue of extending metro service in Lok Sabha and the same was noted down by BMRCL in its proposal to MoHUA.

Chellakumar said, "This is the dream project for thousands of people in Hosur, who regularly commute to work to Bengaluru. If the project is implemented, it will benefit people of both States socially and economically."

The MP said he will soon meet CM MK Stalin to discuss the proposal. He will also write to the Karnataka CM urging him to conduct a detailed project report for the project.

