Moneylender held after armed reserve constable kills self in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore 

An armed reserve (AR) constable ended his life in Cuddalore over alleged harassment by a moneylender. Police arrested a 30-year-old woman in connection with the case.

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE:  An armed reserve (AR) constable ended his life in Cuddalore over alleged harassment by a moneylender. Police arrested a 30-year-old woman in connection with the case. Sources at the Cuddalore SP office said M Selvakumar (27) of Maduvanaimedu village at Bhuvanagiri was a constable attached to the armed reserve battalion at Pali near Ulundurpet. 

On the evening of June 1, he fainted near the court complex in Cuddalore and was rushed to the Cuddalore GH, where doctors found he had consumed poison. After first aid, he was shifted to JIPMER hospital in Puducherry for further treatment but he succumbed on Tuesday. 

During initial inquiries, police found he took the extreme step due to harassment from a moneylender.
A complaint filed by Murugan, the deceased's father, stated that Selvakumar took a loan from K Anitha (30) of Periyanellikollai village and paid it back six months ago with interest. 

"However, Anitha had made Selvakumar sign an empty bond paper, which she later filled up that he had borrowed `12 lakh from her." The complaint also says she threatened Selvakumar with legal action. Upset due to her activities, Selvakumar ended his life, the complaint adds.  

A police officer said, "We confirmed that he ended his life as he was harassed by Anitha." Police filed a case under IPC section 306 (abetment of suicide) and arrested the moneylender.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu's health helpline 104 and Sneha's suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

'Continuous harassment'
A complaint filed by Murugan, Selvakumar's father, stated that harassment persisted even though Selvakumar paid back the loan he took from Anitha

