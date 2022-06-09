Puducherry: DMK threatens protests against JIPMER

By Express News Service

PUDUCHEERY: The opposition DMK on Wednesday threatened to agitate against JIPMER, unless the Union Health Ministry rectifies the hospital's deficiencies in medicines, and extends treatment to patients. This comes after the ruling BJP on Monday called on the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya regarding the issue.



In a statement, State DMK Convenor and Leader of Opposition R Siva charged that the quality of medical service was declining. "There is deficiency of service to people, due to poor administration by the JIPMER director," said Siva.



He added that patients from government hospitals in Villupuram and Cuddalore and those referred from the Government General Hospital, Indira Gandhi Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi Women and Children Hospital in Puducherry are not receiving treatment. "Earlier, when patients in critical conditions were brought to JIPMER, their lives were saved through the staff's dedicated efforts. But now, JIPMER questions why patients come to the hospital, without getting treatment from other hospitals," he said



Siva alleged that the institute would refuse treatment, citing non-functioning or non-availability of equipment. "This causes anxiety among patients, and some die during the transportation between hospitals," he added. Speaking about the hospital's lack of medicines, he cited an incident: “When a pregnant woman was taken to JIPMER recently, the patient’s attendant was asked to purchase gloves during examination." The poor are suffering due to their inability to purchase these items, said Siva.



The Ministry of Health's funds for the procurement of equipment is being returned to the Centre without purchase, said Siva. "If the JIPMER administration finds malpractice in purchases, it should prevent it by procuring products in an alternate way, instead of halting it." He alleged that the JIPMER director has not taken action to rectify these issues.



The Leader of the Opposition urged the Ministry of Health to immediately intervene, and take steps to ensure that patients at JIPMER are treated without difficulties and get their prescribed medicine.