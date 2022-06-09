Residents of Tamil Nadu's Ariyalur to get back 8,000 acres after 25 years

K Ezhilarasan By

ARIYALUR: The Tamil Nadu government is returning 8,373 acres of land acquired in 1997 for a mining-cum-power project to the thousands of original owners from 11 villages in Ariyalur. As per a Government Order, the original owners will not be required to return the compensation given by the State at the time of acquisition.

The GO puts an end to a 25-year-old problem which has caused a great deal of litigation and several protests, even becoming a poll issue. Though the land was acquired from 13 villages, the GO only allowed the re-conveyance of land in 11 villages. People from the remaining two villages have sought extra compensation for their land, and the district administration will work out an amicable solution to return the land to them, Ariyalur Collector P Ramana Saraswathi explained.

The land was acquired in favour of the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation Limited (TIDCO) for the Jayankondam Lignite Power Project with compensation of Rs 35,000 per acre. However, the land owners filed about 10,000 cases seeking a higher compensation. Special courts were formed at Jayankondam, and the compensation was enhanced to an average of Rs 15 lakh per acre in 2012.

In 2013, the Tamil Nadu government appealed against the order in the Madras High Court. Meanwhile, due to the high value of the land, TIDCO was unable to undertake any project on it. Reacting to the GO, Kulathur village resident R Pugazhendhi said, “I gave 18 acres of land, and am very happy that we are going to get it back. All this time we suffered as we were unable to access government schemes without patta or secure loans without land documents.

We welcome the swift action taken by the government.” C Kumar, a resident of Pudukudi village, said, “I gave three acres of land. Since then, my livelihood has been adversely affected. But I was happy to see the order copy on a WhatsApp group. I am getting my land back, that too, without having to return the compensation.”

However, the farmers also had some demands. “We faced a lot of difficulties over the past 25 years. We didn’t benefit from any government schemes for farmers. Now, the government must give preference to us in providing free electricity connections for agricultural motors,” some farmers said. Transport Minister SS Sivasankar told TNIE his family had also given up land for the project.

“I know the people’s feelings. The special courts to deal with the land cases were set up during the previous DMK government’s tenure. At the time our party leaders decided not to appeal against whatever the court ordered.

But in 2013, the AIADMK government appealed against the order, causing this delay,” he said. Noting that DMK had promised to either set up a project on the lands or return them during the Assembly poll campaign, Sivasankar said the DMK government under Chief Minister MK Stalin had kept its promise. “As one of the villagers, I thank the CM for this order.”