Schemes not for votes but to help the poor: Tamil Nadu CM 

By Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: Inaugurating schemes in Pudukottai, Stalin lashed out at the opposition parties, saying that certain people question the government whenever it announced new schemes. "We want to bring about a change. Some people question us and say that our schemes are aimed only at garnering votes.

But, we have been focusing on helping the downtrodden, ensuring rights for Irulars, Narikuravars, the differently-abled and transpersons. How many votes do they have? The DMK government is for the people, not just for power," Stalin said.

He inaugurated 140 completed projects worth Rs 81.31 crore, laid the foundation for 1,399 schemes worth Rs 166.84 crore and distributed assistance to the tune of Rs 370 crore to 48,868 beneficiaries. The completed projects include 34 rural development projects, a music school in Pudukkottai, a veterinary hospital in Gandarvakkottai, computers at government schools and a tennis court, among others. The new projects include a building for visitors to stay at Pudukkottai Medical College Hospital, a new sub-station at Vamban, new PHCs and new anganwadis.

Stalin said the Thirumayam Government Hospital would be given a facelift at a cost of Rs 10 crore, with new beds and facilities. He also announced new fishing centres at Kottaipattinam and Jegadapattinam harbours at the cost of Rs 15 crore each.