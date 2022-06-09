STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu: Delta farmers claim increase in support price for paddy meagre

Alleging that the price hike is very low, general secretary of Tamil Nadu Farmers Association P S Masilamani said,

Paddy. Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By N Ramesh
Express News Service

THANJAVUR/TIRUVARUR:  Farmers from the delta districts of Thanjavur and Tiruvarur have condemned the ‘low’ increase in Minimum Support Price (MSP) announced by the Union government for common grade of paddy on Wednesday. 

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approved Rs 2,060 per quintal (100 kg) for grade ‘A’ (fine) variety and Rs 2,040 for common variety of paddy for the Kharif marketing season of 2022-23. Farmers in TN have already been receiving Rs 2,060 for the fine varieties and Rs 2,015 for the common varieties of paddy. These prices include the incentive by the State government.

Alleging that the price hike is very low, general secretary of Tamil Nadu Farmers Association P S Masilamani said, “The prices should be fixed as per the M S Swaminathan Commission recommendation which prescribed 50% more than the comprehensive production cost that includes costs of labour, rent for land and interest on owned capital. MSP of common variety should be fixed at Rs 2,500 or Rs 3,000 and not Rs 2,040.”

R Sukumaran of Kakkarai said, “Compared to last year, input costs like fertiliser and diesel have increased a lot.  The rent for tractor has also increased in one year.” T Murugesan of Maruthuvakudi said MSP should be increased to at least Rs 3,000 per quintal. V K Chinnadurai of Tiruvonam said the price for blackgram has been increased only by Rs 300 and fixed as Rs 6,600. This should be increased to Rs 10,000, he added.

