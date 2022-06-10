Project to give villagers high-speed internet launched

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday virtually inaugurated the project to lay optical fibre cables across the State under the BharatNet scheme. The project is starting at Muthalakurichi panchayat in Thakkali union in Kanniyakumari district.

Being implemented by Tamil Nadu FibreNet Corporation (Tanfinet) at Rs 1,627.83 crore, it aims at providing 1Gbps bandwidth connectivity to all 12,525 village panchayats in the State. It will help villagers avail of services like e-Education, telemedicine, and triple play services at a low-cost. It will also help government schemes to reach villages faster.

The project is divided into four packages: Package A includes Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur, Vellore, Krishnagiri, Chengalpattu, Chennai (NOC), Ranipet, Thirupattur, and Tiruvannamalai; package B includes Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Dharmapuri, Kallakurichi, Salem, Erode, The Nilgiris, and Villupuram; package C include Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Pudukkottai, Namakkal, Karur, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Tiruchy, and Mailaduthurai; package D consists of Kanyakumari, Madurai, Ramanathapuram, Theni, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Virudhunagar, Thenkasi, Dindigul, and Sivagangai. IT Minister Mano Thangaraj, Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu, IT secretary Neeraj Mittal, and Tanfinet MD Kamal Kishore participated.