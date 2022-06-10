STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Project to give villagers high-speed internet launched

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday virtually inaugurated the project to lay optical fibre cables across the State under the BharatNet scheme.

Published: 10th June 2022 04:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2022 04:46 AM   |  A+A-

Internet

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday virtually inaugurated the project to lay optical fibre cables across the State under the BharatNet scheme. The project is starting at Muthalakurichi panchayat in Thakkali union in Kanniyakumari district. 

Being implemented by Tamil Nadu FibreNet Corporation (Tanfinet) at Rs 1,627.83 crore, it aims at providing 1Gbps bandwidth connectivity to all 12,525 village panchayats in the State. It will help villagers avail of services like e-Education, telemedicine, and triple play services at a low-cost. It will also help government schemes to reach villages faster.

The project is divided into four packages: Package A includes Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur, Vellore, Krishnagiri, Chengalpattu, Chennai (NOC), Ranipet, Thirupattur, and Tiruvannamalai; package B includes Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Dharmapuri, Kallakurichi, Salem, Erode, The Nilgiris, and Villupuram; package C include Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Pudukkottai, Namakkal, Karur, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Tiruchy, and Mailaduthurai; package D consists of Kanyakumari, Madurai, Ramanathapuram, Theni, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Virudhunagar, Thenkasi, Dindigul, and Sivagangai. IT Minister Mano Thangaraj, Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu, IT secretary Neeraj Mittal, and Tanfinet MD Kamal Kishore participated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
internet MK Stalin BharatNet
India Matters
KCR to go national with ‘Nava Bharat’ party
A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, at state transport bus stand, in New Delhi on Friday (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Covid: India records 8,329 new cases in a single day spike, 10 fatalities 
Laila Rasekh. (File Photo)
Crowd funds London dream of Afghan girl who fled abusive home
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Auto, home and personal loans become expensive as banks raise interest rates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp