Thanjavur: Three recovered antiquities handed over to temples

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: Three of the 10 stolen antiquities from the State that were brought back from foreign countries were returned to the respective temples at an event in Thanjavur district on Thursday.

At the event at Kailasanathar temple in Punnainallur Mariammankoil village, DGP of Idol Wing CID

K Jayanth Murali handed over a Nataraja bronze statue dating to 11-12 CE to the temple officials.

The idol was found in the USA. He also handed over a bronze idol of Sambandar in standing position to the Sayavaneeswarar temple in Nagapattinam district. The idol brought back from Australia is said to be from 12 CE.

Further, the DGP handed over the Siva Parvathi idol to the Vanmeeganathar temple at Deebambalpuram in Thanjavur district. The DGP said Deebambalpuram has been inscribed in the statue itself, by which the idol was identified.