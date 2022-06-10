STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three TN transport Corps plan cashless ticketing system

Published: 10th June 2022 04:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2022 04:43 AM   |  A+A-

A MTC bus being checked at Pallavan House, in Chennai

A MTC bus being checked at Pallavan House, in Chennai. (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three State transport corporations — MTC (Chennai), and Madurai and Coimbatore divisions of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) are set to introduce a cashless ticketing system which allows commuters to pay the ticket fare through a mobility card.

A transport official said a solution based on Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology is being explored. “Swiping smart cards at entry and exit points, like it is done at Chennai Metro Rail stations, may not be feasible for bus transportation. RFID technology-based GPS-enabled payment system is being considered. Smart card systems implemented for bus travellers in other parts of India and other countries are being studied. Tenders will be floated soon,” added the official.

“The transport department is also in talks with Chennai Metro to introduce the national mobility card integrating all public transport systems. The project is to be implemented at a cost of `70 crore with funding by KfW (German Development Bank),” said the official.

A mobile app for recharging the mobility card is also being planned. “Facility for commuters to pay the ticket fare through mobile apps such as Google Pay and Paytm is also mulled. The cashless payment system could be launched by the end of the year,” the official added.

In the past, multiple attempts were made to introduce similar smart cards for Chennai Metro and MTC. However, the plan remained on paper owing to the delay in upgrading the ticketing device used in MTC buses.

