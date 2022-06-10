STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Where do RTE students go when schools shut?

Parents ask for State government’s help for their children after closure of four private schools in Madurai

Published: 10th June 2022 04:53 AM

express illustration

By Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam
Express News Service

MADURAI: Pointing out the implications ensued by the surprise closure of four private matriculation schools in the State, parents of students who got admission under RTE Act urged the State government to ensure admission of their children in other private matriculation schools. 

“In this academic year alone, the closure of Prem Matriculation School, Gurukul Nursery and Primary School, VKK Playgroup Matriculation School and Maruthu Rukmani Matriculation School, all in Madurai, has affected the education of students,” they said.

Aadhavan, a parent of a boy who was enrolled in Gurukul Nursery and Primary school, claimed the school management asked them to get the Transfer Certificate without mentioning the course of action for continuity of education. “I am a daily wage labourer who has not studied even till Class 8. Still, I want my son to study in a private English medium school. The RTE Act, which paved a way for the fulfilment of this dream, is slowly fading away,” he said. 

Charging that government-aided schools do not issue receipts for the fees collected, Aadhavan said the transfer process is difficult for everyone involved. “Transferring children from private to government or government aided school is like relocating a semi-grown tree. It is a burden for parents as they have to pay the admission fees without notice for their children to continue studies,” he added.

The State Platform for Common School System (SPCSS) General Secretary PB Prince Gajendra Babu said the onus of responsibility lies with the local authorities, which is the Chief Educational Officer (CEO). 
“Article 21-A, inserted in the constitution by the Eighty-sixth amendment guarantees free and compulsory education to all children in the age group of 6-14 years as a fundamental right.

If any schools close, it is the duty of the CEO to identify the nearby school and admit the children. Government should ask the CEOs to submit the report on how many schools have been closed so far, status of children who enrolled under RTE, and what steps have been taken by officials working in the CEO office to continue their studies,” he said. 

Responding to the allegations, Chief Educational Officer K Karthiga replied that Gurukul school had given their proposal to close the school recently and that they will provide admissions to the students studying under RTE Act at Balamandiram Higher Secondary School (Government aided) which is run by the same management. When asked about the status of students in other three private Matriculation schools, she said she will look into the matter.

Meanwhile, an official from the Chief Education Office said that they can’t prevent the closure of private Matriculation Schools. “Parents need to find another school for their children to continue their studies. Under RTE act, no provision is available for the students to continue in another school,” he said.

Speaking to TNIE, Director of Matriculation Schools A Karuppaswami assured he will step in if the issue could not be resolved. “There is no provision to shift students enrolled under RTE to other private schools,  but the Chief Educational Officer must provide English medium seats in nearby Government or Government aided schools,” he added.
 

RTE Act Tamil Nadu Right To Education
