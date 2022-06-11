STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

30 child marriages stopped in Villupuram, Kallakurichi in two months

‘Caste, patriarchy roots of problem as parents worry about their girls choosing their partner’

Published: 11th June 2022 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2022 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

Child Marriage

For representational purpose.

By Krithika Srinivasan
Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: At least 30 child marriages were stopped in the combined districts of Villupuram and Kallakurichi since April, making it an average of one child marriage arranged every two days, said sources from the social welfare departments there.

According to an official statement, 17 child marriages in Kallakurichi were reported to the social welfare department in May. All reported marriages were stopped and the girls were rescued by officials.Speaking about the awareness measures taken, Kallakurichi Collector PN Sridhar said, “It is precisely because of the awareness raised by officials that so many cases were reported to the helpline here. Most of the informants were friends of the bride or relatives of the family. We had a rigorous campaign against child marriage and after that, many cases were reported and stopped.”

He added that a block-wise approach to spread awareness had proven effective instead of the district-level meetings. Public-interest advertisements about the child marriage helpline had even reached the children and they make calls to report child marriages to officials now. “Identities of the informants will be kept discreet,” Sridhar added.

Meanwhile, in Villupuram, 11 child marriages were reported, of which nine were stopped before the wedding, while two were already over. An FIR was filed for the two cases but no one has been arrested so far, official sources said. 

V Ramesh Nathan, founder of Social Awareness Society for Youth, a human-rights NGO in Villupruam, said, “The roots of child discrimination and abuse lie in the very fabric in which the society is built—caste and patriarchy. These two factors are the roots of child marriage because, in most cases, the parents of the victims say they are worried about their children falling in love with someone outside their caste. It can be resolved if the parents trust their children and report any incidents to the police, instead of ruining their daughter’s lives.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
child marriage Tamil Nadu Kallakurichi Villupuram
India Matters
KCR to go national with ‘Nava Bharat’ party
Image of tea in a glass used for representational purposes only.
A Chennai tea kadai that has been celebrating Ilaiyaraaja's music for 30 years
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Auto, home and personal loans become expensive as banks raise interest rates
Laila Rasekh. (File Photo)
Crowd funds London dream of Afghan girl who fled abusive home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp