STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

After three-month gap, fresh Covid cases cross 200 in TN

The number of fresh Covid-19 cases breached the 200-mark for the first time in Tamil Nadu after three months as 219 people tested positive for the virus on Friday.

Published: 11th June 2022 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2022 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

COVID-19. Coronavirus, Delhi COVID

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The number of fresh Covid-19 cases breached the 200-mark for the first time in Tamil Nadu after three months as 219 people tested positive for the virus on Friday. Chennai alone reported 129 cases.

The State last reported more than 200 cases per day on March 5 (223 cases) after which the count gradually went down and even dipped to as low as 22 cases on April 12. While the State’s Test Positivity Rate (TPR) stands at 1.6%, it is 4.2% in Chennai.

Surge a miniwave fuelled by new sub variants of Omicron, says health secy

Speaking to reporters after inspecting the vaccine storage facility on the DMS campus in Chennai ahead of the mega Covid-19 vaccination camp on June 12, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said the surge in cases is a miniwave fuelled by the new sub-variants of Omicron — BA.4 and BA.5. TN has so far reported seven cases of BA.4 and 11 cases of BA.5.

Those affected with the new variants only had mild symptoms with fever for two days, Radhakrishnan said. The officer, however, said people must follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and get vaccinated as the variants might be fatal for elderly and people with comorbidities. He said the State continues to have less than 1% bed occupancy and only 51 people are currently in admission. Of this, 17 are on oxygen support, and seven are in ventilators. It would be a cause of concern only if the occupancy goes above 40%, he added.

The whole genome sequencing report from March to date shows that only Omicron variants are reported in TN, Radhakrishnan said. Of this, 70% are BA.2, 39 % are BA.3, and 6 % BA.1. BA.4 and BA.5 account for less than 1% of the cases, he said.

The health secretary said Chief Minister MK Stalin is continuously reviewing the situation. The State is also in touch with health officials in Maharashtra and Kerala where cases are on a rise. On the chances of bringing back lockdown restrictions, Radhakrishnan said experts are of the opinion that such restrictions are not the solution. They have said local containment measures should be implemented where there is a surge and restrictions should be the last resort, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid cases COVID 19 Tamil Nadu
India Matters
KCR to go national with ‘Nava Bharat’ party
Image of tea in a glass used for representational purposes only.
A Chennai tea kadai that has been celebrating Ilaiyaraaja's music for 30 years
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Auto, home and personal loans become expensive as banks raise interest rates
Laila Rasekh. (File Photo)
Crowd funds London dream of Afghan girl who fled abusive home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp