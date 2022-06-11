Minister inaugurates traffic control room in Vellore

VELLORE: Minister for Water Resources Durai Murugan on Friday inaugurated a traffic control room at the new Corporation office complex.
Set up by the Vellore City Municipal Corporation (VCMC), under the Smart City Project, the room will be temporarily used by the police department to monitor traffic movement. It will also respond to traffic-related issues, and check violations.
Superintendent of Police S Rajesh Kannan told reporters, "Traffic police will be monitoring the control room round-the-clock. In case of an issue, police will communicate with their counterparts on the field to attend to the situation." A separate police control room is also being set up at the district police office and is expected to be completed in 45 days, the SP said.
At the ceremony, the minister said, "The public should wear a helmet for safety and not to use mobile phones while driving." Under the Smart City project, over 500 CCTV cameras have been installed in the city. But there are plans to install 500 more CCTVs under the project. Apart from this, the police department will be installing 500 CCTV cameras. The installation of CCTVs is to provide safety and security for the public, Rajesh Kannan said.
Around 12 high-resolution Automatic Number Plate recognition (ANPR) cameras were installed to identify motorists violating traffic rules. Also, 18 facial recognition cameras have been installed at important junctions, so far.
The SP added, "The pictures of history-sheeters were fed into the system and these facial recognition cameras will identify them when they are spotted within camera range, which will help us act quickly in case of an offence being committed."
Collector P Kumaravel Pandian, Vellore MP DM Kathir Anand, VCMC Mayor Sujatha Anandakumar were present.
VELLORE: Minister for Water Resources Durai Murugan on Friday inaugurated a traffic control room at the new Corporation office complex.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Sreejesh saves penalty stroke, Indian men shock Olympic champions Belgium 5-4 in FIH Pro League
Fashion designer dies by suicide in Hyderabad
Cyclist files FIR against coach Sharma, SAI to conduct detailed investigation next week
Fresh violence rocks Bengal, 60 people arrested, cleric served notice
India beat Afghanistan 2-1 in Asian Cup Qualifiers