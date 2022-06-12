Commuters decry delay by Tiruchy Corporation in re-laying West Boulevard Road

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The delay on part of the city corporation in re-laying the damaged West Boulevard (WB) Road, even after funds having been allocated, has come in for condemnation among residents.

WB Road is one of the major thoroughfares in Tiruchy, which is being used by thousands of people every day. Most of the private and government buses that ply from Chatram bus stand to Central bus stand use WB Road.

Underground drainage and drinking water pipeline works were being carried out on this road for some months by the corporation. Ninety per cent of these works have been completed. However, the road has been badly damaged, causing much inconvenience to users.

In January, the corporation decided to re-lay the road under the Smart Cities Mission Programme and a sum of Rs 3.7 crore was allocated. The 1.1-km-long road between main guard gate and old passport office complex was to be relaid. However, the works are yet to take off.

Speaking to TNIE, T Savitha, a motorist said, "Normally, this road is very busy. Due to all the damage, riding through it has turned a nightmare. Traffic snarls are too frequent and vehicles move at a snail's pace during rush hour. We are finding it difficult to reach our office in time. I am scared to take my kids on my two-wheeler as riders, many a time, have fallen off owing to the condition of the road. The authorities must re-lay this road at the earliest."

N Arumugam, a resident of Jabarsha Street, said, "The underground drainage and drinking water pipeline works have been completed and funds for re-laying also been released. We have urged corporation officials, during their visits, to quickly re-lay the road, but in vain. We don't understand the reason for the delay and it is very annoying to use this road every day."

When TNIE contacted, an official from the corporation said, "Underground drainage and drinking water pipeline works are almost over. There is just a little concrete work to be completed. We will start road re-laying work soon."