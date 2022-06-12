First transgender publication, film company inaugurated in Madurai

By Express News Service

MADURAI: In a first, a transgender publication company and a transgender film company were inaugurated at E2E2 Road of Narimedu in the district on Saturday. An upgraded transgender library was also opened on the same premises.



Priya Babu, a transgender person said trans publication and trans film company, which is the first such instance, were inaugurated after registering as MSME. A book was also released during the function. Through the trans publication, we would publish books written by transgender persons and trans literature, she said. "Many transgender persons are interested in writing but not authoring books because of the confusion among the community people about the acceptance of their works by other publications. We are also releasing a novel called Kotravai next month," she said.



Further, Priya said through trans films, they are planning to promote films about transgender persons. She pointed out they are planning to shoot a transgender film named ‘Ariagandi’ (story of a transgender person Arigandi who lived at a Jamin 400 years ago) with focus on the lives of transgender persons. "This would be the first transgender historical film. It will be directed by me,” Priya Babu pointed out.