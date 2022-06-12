STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

First transgender publication, film company inaugurated in Madurai

Priya Babu, a transgender person said trans publication and trans film company, which is the first such instance, were inaugurated after registering as MSME.

Published: 12th June 2022 02:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2022 02:58 AM   |  A+A-

LGBTQ, Gay, lesbian, LGBT, transgender, pride parade

Representational Image (File photo| Pushkar V, EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: In a first, a transgender publication company and a transgender film company were inaugurated at E2E2 Road of Narimedu in the district on Saturday. An upgraded transgender library was also opened on the same premises.

Priya Babu, a transgender person said trans publication and trans film company, which is the first such instance, were inaugurated after registering as MSME. A book was also released during the function. Through the trans publication, we would publish books written by transgender persons and trans literature, she said. "Many transgender persons are interested in writing but not authoring books because of the confusion among the community people about the acceptance of their works by other publications. We are also releasing a novel called Kotravai next month," she said.

Further, Priya said through trans films, they are planning to promote films about transgender persons. She pointed out they are planning to shoot a transgender film named ‘Ariagandi’ (story of a transgender person Arigandi who lived at a Jamin 400 years ago) with focus on the lives of transgender persons. "This would be the first transgender historical film. It will be directed by me,” Priya Babu pointed out.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
transgender Madurai
India Matters
Brace for impact: RBI, central banks flying blind
TJS George Column | Now is the time to say goodbye
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Special Report | Music, Murder, Manslaughter: Inside the Gangs of Punjab
Image of tea in a glass used for representational purposes only.
A Chennai tea kadai that has been celebrating Ilaiyaraaja's music for 30 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp