Tiruvallur Collector lodges plaint against conman

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tiruvallur District Collector Alby John Varghese lodged a complaint with the Cyber Cell division of Tiruvallur police on Saturday after an unidentified person, posing as the Collector on WhatsApp, messaged officials seeking Amazon coupons. In his complaint, the Collector said a day ago, an unidentified man, from an WhatsApp account with the Collector’s picture, messaged one of his staff that he was in an urgent meeting and that he needed an Amazon coupon instantly. He further asks for the favour “urgently” because he is “attending a crucial meeting with limited phone calls”. When the staff says he doesn’t know about Amazon coupons, the conman sends a link from Amazon site and explains the procedure. Further investigation is on.