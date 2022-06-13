STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
33-year-old dies in police custody; Tamil Nadu CB-CID to probe

Published: 13th June 2022 04:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2022 04:14 AM

A report on custodial deaths in Tamil Nadu.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 33-year-old man, who was taken into police custody on Saturday for questioning, died on Sunday evening. Police said he died due to low blood pressure. The man was identified as S Rajasekar alias Appu. DGP C Sylendra Babu has ordered the state CB-CID to investigate the death. The deceased allegedly had over 20 criminal cases filed against him.

According to sources, Rajasekar, a native of Alamathi village in Thiruvallur district, was taken into custody the Kodungaiyur police from Manali on Saturday in connection with a theft case. He was at Kodungaiyur police booth when he allegedly fell ill on Sunday evening. The police took him to a nearby hospital, from where he was referred to Government Stanley Hospital. 

Rajasekar purportedly collapsed in the vehicle on the way to Stanley Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. His body was then sent for post-mortem examination. 

According to police sources, Rajasekar, during questioning, had told police that he would take them to the person to whom he had given stolen jewellery. He allegedly fell ill after drinking tea. Police said that Rajasekar collapsed owing to poor health. "The police did not physically harm him," they said.

While a magistrate inquiry has been ordered, Tamil Nadu DGP has ordered the CB-CID to probe Rajasekar’s death. Condemning the death of Rajasekar, AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami tweeted that a committee headed by a Madras HC judge should conduct an inquiry into the custodial death that had occurred during the current government’s rule.  A post-mortem examination is scheduled for Monday.

