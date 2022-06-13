Coimbatore municipal body to procure robotic weed remover for clearing hyacinth in water bodies

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: With the Tamil Nadu tourism board set to introduce boat rides in the Valankulam lake, the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has begun clearing excess hyacinth using earthmovers there. For this, the civic body is also checking the feasibility to procure a robotic weed remover, CCMC Deputy Commissioner Dr M Sharmila told The New Indian Express.

The CCMC has been carrying out beautification and developmental works in several water bodies in the city, including the Periyakulam lake, Selvachinthamani lake and Kurichi lake, for a few years under the Smart City Project mission.

As part of this, the CCMC had planned to introduce boat rides and water sports like jet skis in the revamped Valakulam and Periyakulam lakes. "Around 14 boats including pedal boats, motor boats, and kayaks will be operated in Valankulam. As the inaugural ceremony is just around the corner, workers will completely weed out hyacinth in the next few days," said a CCMC official.

While the boat rides and water sports project in the Periyakulam tank will be implemented and maintained by the CCMC, the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC), that has already implemented boat rides in many places including Ooty and Kodaikanal will be handling the same operations in the Valankulam on a revenue-sharing basis. The TTDC will share 30 per cent of its revenue with the CCMC.

Meanwhile, CCMC will generate revenue by renting out the shops on the shores of both water bodies. CCMC officials said the ticket prices will be finalised only after the council's approval.