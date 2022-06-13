STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore municipal body to procure robotic weed remover for clearing hyacinth in water bodies

As part of this, the CCMC had planned to introduce boat rides and water sports like jet skis in the revamped Valakulam and Periyakulam lakes.

Published: 13th June 2022 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2022 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (Photo| Special Arrangement)

Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Aravind Raj
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: With the Tamil Nadu tourism board set to introduce boat rides in the Valankulam lake, the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has begun clearing excess hyacinth using earthmovers there. For this, the civic body is also checking the feasibility to procure a robotic weed remover, CCMC Deputy Commissioner Dr M Sharmila told The New Indian Express.

The CCMC has been carrying out beautification and developmental works in several water bodies in the city, including the Periyakulam lake, Selvachinthamani lake and Kurichi lake, for a few years under the Smart City Project mission.

As part of this, the CCMC had planned to introduce boat rides and water sports like jet skis in the revamped Valakulam and Periyakulam lakes. "Around 14 boats including pedal boats, motor boats, and kayaks will be operated in Valankulam. As the inaugural ceremony is just around the corner, workers will completely weed out hyacinth in the next few days," said a CCMC official.

While the boat rides and water sports project in the Periyakulam tank will be implemented and maintained by the CCMC, the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC), that has already implemented boat rides in many places including Ooty and Kodaikanal will be handling the same operations in the Valankulam on a revenue-sharing basis. The TTDC will share 30 per cent of its revenue with the CCMC.

Meanwhile, CCMC will generate revenue by renting out the shops on the shores of both water bodies. CCMC officials said the ticket prices will be finalised only after the council's approval.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation Valankulam lake Coimbatore hyacinth Water hyacinth
India Matters
Siddhanth Kapoor. (Photo: Instagram)
Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor's son detained for drugs consumption at a rave party
Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi (L) and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File photo| AFP and PTI)
BJP to consult UPA allies, Independents for Presidential candidate
Roman Babushikin, Russian Deputy Chief of Mission to India, speaks at the Russian Cultural Centre in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday | B P Deepu
A Russian offer to med students back from war-hit Ukraine
Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
Muslim-run gaushala to come up in Hyderabad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp