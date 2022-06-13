Coimbatore municipal body intensifies desilting stormwater drains ahead of southwest monsoon

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: In view of the southwest monsoon, Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) workers have intensified desilting the stormwater drains and canals across the city to avoid inundation of streets and houses.

Since the last council meeting, the councillors from majority of the wards have demanded that the CCMC officials should desilt the stormwater drains in their wards. As several houses and roads across the city were affected by the floods due to heavy rains last year, the council members had urged the civic body to take necessary measures to prevent the same mistake.

In this situation, the CCMC workers had begun desilting the drainages and canals in many wards, even using earthmovers in Manikaranpalayam. However, the workers who remove the clog and silt from the drainages, allegedly leave them at the side of the road, which has concerned the motorists and residents.

"Although we are happy that the civic body is removing the silt formation from the drains, we are disappointed as they dump them on the sides of the road," said Suresh, a resident of Manikaranpalayam.

"The streets are now reeking of the wastes and clogs taken out of the drains and dumped on the roadside. The officials must take steps to dispose them away from the residential area immediately, as it poses a huge threat to the hygiene of the people living here," he added.

When inquired about it, the CCMC officials said that the waste dumped on the roadside would be cleared soon.