STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore municipal body intensifies desilting stormwater drains ahead of southwest monsoon

Since the last council meeting, the councillors from majority of the wards have demanded that the CCMC officials should desilt the stormwater drains in their wards.

Published: 13th June 2022 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2022 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

Desilting works of stormwater drains is carried in Coimbatore

Desilting works of stormwater drains is carried in Coimbatore. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: In view of the southwest monsoon, Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) workers have intensified desilting the stormwater drains and canals across the city to avoid inundation of streets and houses.

Since the last council meeting, the councillors from majority of the wards have demanded that the CCMC officials should desilt the stormwater drains in their wards. As several houses and roads across the city were affected by the floods due to heavy rains last year, the council members had urged the civic body to take necessary measures to prevent the same mistake.

In this situation, the CCMC workers had begun desilting the drainages and canals in many wards, even using earthmovers in Manikaranpalayam. However, the workers who remove the clog and silt from the drainages, allegedly leave them at the side of the road, which has concerned the motorists and residents.

"Although we are happy that the civic body is removing the silt formation from the drains, we are disappointed as they dump them on the sides of the road," said Suresh, a resident of Manikaranpalayam.

"The streets are now reeking of the wastes and clogs taken out of the drains and dumped on the roadside. The officials must take steps to dispose them away from the residential area immediately, as it poses a huge threat to the hygiene of the people living here," he added.

When inquired about it, the CCMC officials said that the waste dumped on the roadside would be cleared soon.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation Coimbatore stormwater drains Coimbatore drains desilting
India Matters
Siddhanth Kapoor. (Photo: Instagram)
Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor's son detained for drugs consumption at a rave party
Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi (L) and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File photo| AFP and PTI)
BJP to consult UPA allies, Independents for Presidential candidate
Roman Babushikin, Russian Deputy Chief of Mission to India, speaks at the Russian Cultural Centre in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday | B P Deepu
A Russian offer to med students back from war-hit Ukraine
Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
Muslim-run gaushala to come up in Hyderabad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp