Five years on, farmers still await water diversion project completion in Tamil Nadu's Echambadi

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Farmers in Morappur and Harur urged the Dharmapuri district administration and the Tamil Nadu government to hasten works for the proposed Echambadi project to divert water to 66 lakes in the area.

A few years ago, the State had proposed the Echambadi irrigation project to divert excess water stored in the dam to 66 lakes in Harur, Morappur, and Kambainallur area. The previous government had also announced that Rs 300 crores will be sanction for the project.

However, since announcement, no works have been undertaken, sources said. Hence farmers urged the Dharmapuri administration and the Tamil Nadu government to hasten the implementation of the project.

K Murugesan, a farmer from Morappur said, "Echambadi dam lies in a low lying area hence farmers living at the top cannot benefit from this. So, when the irrigation project was announced we were delighted as the dam would pump water to the ridge above to the 66 lakes, eliminating the drought. However it has been nearly five years since the announcement, but no works have been undertaken."

Another farmer R Sridaran, from Harur said, "The Echambadi dam is one of the most prosperous dams in Dharmapuri district, as the water from the KRP is drained here. During monsoon, due to high risk of flooding, the excess water is drained into the sea. Instead, with the proposed project, the water would aid farmers. Vegetables and millets are mostly cultivated around Morappur, Bommidi and Harur. The food production from the district will also improve."

When The New Indian Express spoke to PWD (WRO) officials they said, "In 2019 we had completed the study and submitted all reports to the State government. Further decisions and directive can only be provided by the Stateand we cannot comment on this."