Tamil Nadu CM  MK Stalin condoles demise of Namakkal cops killed in road mishap

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday condoled the demise of two police personnel killed in a road accident in Namakkal district early in the day, and ordered for a solatium of Rs 25 lakh to be given to the kin of each victim.

In a press statement, Stalin condoled the demise of SSI Chandrasekar and constable Devaraj, attached to Rasipuram Highways Patrol vehicle 49. They died on the spot on the Puthuchathiram bypass in Namakkal district while holding enquiries after a road accident there.

Another police constable, Manikandan, and three occupants of a van also sustained injuries.

The CM called up the families of Chandrasekar and Devaraj, and expressed his condolences. He also instructed Tourism Minister M Mathivendhan, MP KRN Rajesh Kumar, and Addl DGP (L&O) P Thamaraikannan to pay their last respects to the personnel.