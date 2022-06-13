STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi's remarks on Sanatan Dharma draws flak from DMK

Published: 13th June 2022 04:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2022 04:37 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A day after Governor RN Ravi said India has been guided by Sanatan Dharma for several thousands of years, DMK treasurer and former Union minister TR Baalu on Sunday condemned the remarks, and said they ought to be withdrawn.

Ravi had expressed his opinion on Sanatan Dharma on Saturday, while speaking at an event to commemorate the 100th year of the lord Iyyappan devotional song 'Harivarasanam'. A press statement issued by Baalu said that the DMK's Lok Sabha floor leader, on behalf of the party, condemns Governor RN Ravi for his speech glorifying Sanatan Dharma and justifying the bomb attack on Peshawar.

The statement added that the Governor's comments justifying the destruction of Afghan cities Peshawar and Kandahar following bombings by the US would cause civil unrest in the country. The former Union minister further alleged that the Governor's statement, issued in peace-loving Tamil Nadu, has created strong doubts and fears.

Baalu also asserted in response to Ravi's statement on Sanatan Dharma that it is the Constitution of India, and not Sanatan Dharma, that guides India; and it is democracy, not Manu Dharma, that rules the country. He further urged the Governor to withdraw his comments and ensure that such statements are avoided in the future.

'Guided by Constitution'

Not befitting of post: VCK

VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan also condemned the observations of the Governor, and said issuing such statements is not befitting of the post of Governor

