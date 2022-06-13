Tamil Nadu: Proposal to desilt Vaigai dam sent for approval

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A proposal to desilt the Vaigai dam at a cost of Rs 9 crore has been sent, said a Public Works Department official. "The alluvial soil will be dug out and will be sold at a cost of Rs 245 crore within three years. Final proposal has been made and sent to the Research Centre Chief Engineer for ratification," they added.

The water from the dam, which was constructed in 1958, would be used to irrigate farmlands located in Madurai, Sivaganga, Theni, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram. Nearly 1,05 acres of single irrigation lands, 45 acres of two crop irrigation lands and 36 acres of Vaigai Ayyakattu land is expected to benefit from the project. At present the capacity of the dam is 194.78 cusecs.

According to the 2012 calculation, 16.46 per cent of the water capacity was reduced due to Alluvial soil (Vandal Mann) deposited in the dam as silt. Following this, officials from PWD asked the WAPCOS Ltd, which is under the Ministry of Jal Shakti, to submit a proposal to desilt the Vaigai dam.

The WAPCOS report showed the total alluvial soil deposited in the water channel was 33.481 million cubic metre, and the technical team recommended taking out 9.21 million cubic meter.