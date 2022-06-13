STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Teen mill worker found dead in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi; kin suspect murder

Police said that the deceased, S Jayasurya, a Class XII student, had joined the Gomuki Co-operative Sugar Mill less than a week ago to do electrical work.

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: A day after a 17-year-old boy was found dead near a sugar mill in Kallakurichi, suspicions of a murder were raised, with his family on Sunday refusing to accept the body until they receive the post-mortem report.

Police said that the deceased, S Jayasurya, a Class XII student, had joined the Gomuki Co-operative Sugar Mill less than a week ago to do electrical work. 

He was allegedly found dead in his room near the mill. Jayasurya's mother, S Devi (45), said she was suspicious, and alleged the police and mill administration didn't reveal the real cause of his death. "He strong and well built for his age. No one would say he looks 17. He didn’t tell me he was joining the mill for work. A contractor apparently took him to work," said Devi. 

However, Kallakurichi SP S Selvakumar told The New Indian Express the post-mortem report has confirmed it was a natural death. "Some people are making misleading statements for political reasons." Photos of the body accessed by The New Indian Express show cuts and bruises. 

M Venkatesan, of the TN Oppressed People Movement wing in the CPI, said, "The boy belongs to the SC community and there could be a caste discrimination angle. Even if not, how was a 17-year-old employed at the mill? We demand a proper investigation."

