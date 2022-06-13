Three arrested in 'Operation Kanthuvatti' in Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram district

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: Following the recent special operation by the police department for eradicating kanthuvatti issues, three accused persons who were involved in kanthuvatti business in the district were arrested and remanded in Ramanathapuram district on Sunday.

In order to prevent the increasing exorbitant interest demanded, the police department launched 'Operation Kanthuvatti' in several districts including Ramanathapuram last week. Special drives were organised for nabbing people who were involved in collecting exorbitant interest.

A day after launching the operation, Ramnad police caught three accused persons on Sunday from different venues for the crime.

According to sources, the first case was booked at the Thirupulani police station limit. The victim Habifa (39) of the Keelakarai area received a loan of Rs 3 lakh from the accused Chithiraichamy (50) of Thirupullani eight years ago for 8 per cent interest.

However, the accused added an additional interest for delayed payment of monthly interest. Last year, the victim had repaid Rs 2 lakh of the loan amount, and for the remaining amount, the accused reportedly abused the complainant and threatened to kill him along with his family.

Based on the complaint, the accused person was arrested and remanded on Sunday.

In the second case booked in the Kamuthi police station, the victim Ganaguru (30) of Kamuthi received a Rs 2 lakh loan from Muthuramalingam (31) of K Veppangulam in 2018 for a monthly 3.5 per cent interest basis.

However, the accused had threatened the victim to pay a sum of Rs 2, 26,000, including additional interest, and threatened to kill the victim if the money is not paid. Following this, a complaint was lodged and the accused was arrested.

Similarly, the third case was booked at the Thondi police station. During patrolling, the sub-inspector of the police station caught the accused Nahoor Kani (44) of Thondi while collecting exorbitant interest money from the customers.

For a loan amount of Rs 1 lakh, the accused reportedly took Rs 1,000 as a primary interest, however, the loan amount will be considered as Rs 1 lakh.

On a daily basis, the customers were forced to pay Rs 1,000, and failing to pay the due will lead to an additional interest of Rs 200 for the actual interest. Based on the complaint by the customers, Nahoor Kani was arrested.

Sources added that all three accused persons were booked under the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Charging Exorbitant Interest Act. When contacted, Ramanathapuram SP E Karthick said under the operation to eradicate such usury issues, the Ramanathapuram police have initiated special helplines.

People who are affected by such usury issues can file complaints with the SP office control room at 04367 - 230904 / 230759 or to the special wing at 04567-290113 or 9498101615. They can also file complaints through the hello police helpline 83000 31100, he added.