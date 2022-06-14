STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Adi Dravidar Welfare department told to expedite launch of separate website

The Bench gave the direction while closing a PIL eeking direction to the government to create awareness among people about the government welfare schemes available for SC/ST students.

Published: 14th June 2022

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Following a report submitted by the Adi Dravidar Welfare department that it is going to launch a separate website to provide information regarding various welfare schemes available for the people of the community, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Monday directed the department to expedite the process.

A Bench comprising Justices PN Prakash and S Ananthi gave the direction while closing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by one S Karthik seeking direction to the government to create awareness among people about the government welfare schemes available for SC/ST students.

The Bench observed that the government has already uploaded all necessary information about the relevant schemes in its official website. Even the application forms could be downloaded from there, the judges noted. Since the Commissioner of Adi Dravidar Welfare had informed earlier about the launch of a separate website similar to the one created by Tribal Welfare department , the judges issued the said direction.

The petitioner alleged that the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare department had sent back Rs 927.6 crore funds, which had been allotted to the department for various welfare schemes between 2016 and 2021, due to lack of awareness among the public about the schemes. Besides this, he had also sought for establishment of special counters at all Adi Dravidar Welfare offices

