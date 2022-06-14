Computer centre sealed for sale of fake voter ID cards in Tamil Nadu's Tindivanam

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
VILLUPURAM: A computer centre in Tindivanam was sealed on Monday for alleged sale of fake voter identity cards. Search is on for the centre's owner, D Suresh (52) of Tindivanam, who absconded on Monday morning.

Official sources from the revenue department said that M Selvaraj (57) of Naduvandhal village near Mailam in Villupuram got his voter identity card through Raghavendra Printers, a computer centre in Kamatchi Amman Temple at Tindivanam.

However, Selvaraj was in for a nasty shock on Monday when asking for changes on his Aadhaar card at an e-service centre in the Tindivanam Tahsildar's office. "For identity proof along with his application, he gave his voter ID card. Officials found that the card was fake," said revenue department sources.

The e-service centre staff alerted Tahsildar Vasanth Krishnan and Tindivanam sub-collector MP Amith about the fake card.

Officials sealed the computer centre. Based on a complaint from Tindivanam village administrative officer Vinothkumar, a case was filed and search is on for Suresh. "The accused cheated people who contacted his centre for voter identity cards through online portals. He made fake cards himself," said a senior official from the Tindivanam taluk office. Probe is on.

