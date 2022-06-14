Five days after falling in hot oil, toddler succumbs to burns near Tamil Nadu's Sriperumbudur

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A one-and-a-half-year-old girl, who fell into hot oil near Sriperumbudur five days ago, succumbed to burns on Saturday. The police said that the deceased, B Bavishka, was a resident of Palnallur village near Sriperumbudur in Chengalpattu district. Bavishka was staying with her parents Balamurugan, who is a private company employee, and Shalini.

"The incident happened around 6.30 pm on June 7. While the child was playing at a neighbour's house, Shalini was preparing 'murukku' in her house and had kept the vessel with boiling oil outside the house. Bavishka returned soon after Shalini went back inside the house," a police officer said.

Bavishka slipped and fell into the hot oil, the police said. Hearing her cries, Shalini and neighbours rushed her to a nearby hospital. As her burns were severe, she was moved to the KMC. However, in the early hours of Sunday, Bavishka died.