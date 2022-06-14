STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Former Puducherry LG Kiran Bedi's security during ex-CM V Narayanasamy's stir cost Rs 1.28 crore

While the two never saw eye-to-eye, Narayanasamy called the stir amid differences regarding conduct of the New Year 2021 celebrations.

Published: 14th June 2022 04:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2022 04:14 AM   |  A+A-

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi (File Photo | EPS)

By Debjani Dutta
Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The security arrangements made at the Raj Nivas last year, during the sit-in protest staged by former Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy against former Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi, cost the exchequer Rs 1.28 crore, an RTI query revealed.

For 44 days from January 1 to February 18 in 2021, Raj Nivas was brought under three-tier security by Central paramillitary forces as the former CM and his Cabinet colleagues protested, demanding the recall of Bedi.

While the two never saw eye-to-eye, Narayanasamy called the stir amid differences regarding conduct of the New Year 2021 celebrations.

Ironically, though the protest venue was 3 km from Raj Nivas, all roads around the building at White Town were barricaded by Central forces. Tourism revenue was badly hit and the presence of a large number of paramillitary forces also spread panic among Puducherry residents. Narayanasamy, as chairman State Disaster Management Authority, gave orders for removal of the forces but the administration didn’t comply. 

Now, an RTI reply from Puducherry Superintendent of Police (HQ) to P Ragupathy of Rajiv Gandhi Human Rights Awareness Organisation, has revealed that safeguarding Raj Nivas during the protest alone cost Rs 1.28 crore.

"For one CISF company,  deployment amount of Rs 28,42,356 was paid. Deployment amount for two companies of Rapid Action Force (RAF) is still pending due to non-receipt of bill but it comes to around Rs 56,84,362. Also, Rs 39,95,200 was paid to Puducherry Road Transport Corporation for buses (for transportation of security personnel) and Rs 2,87,000 was spent on barricades. Totally, Rs 1, 28,07,918 was spent," said Ragupathy, quoting the RTI reply.

"Public funds have gone waste. The government could have utilised the services of the local police, India Reserve Battalion (IRBn) and Puducherry Armed Police (PAP). Only if they had failed to bring the situation under control, Central forces should have been called in. Responsibility needs to be fixed on the official responsible for the unnecessary requisitioning of Central forces and appropriate action should be taken," added Ragupathy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
V Narayanasamy Kiran Bedi Raj Nivas Kiran Bedi security Puducherry
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi directs govt departments and ministries to recruite 10 lakh people in next 1.5 years: PMO
Vladimir Putin(Photo | AP)
Putin's bodyguards collecting his poop, urine on foreign trips. Here's why
Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Former army officer robbed near Chennai's Manali, thief writes reason on the wall
Air India (Photo | ANI)
Air India fined Rs 10 lakh for denying boarding to passenger with tickets 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp