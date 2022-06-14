Former Puducherry LG Kiran Bedi's security during ex-CM V Narayanasamy's stir cost Rs 1.28 crore

Debjani Dutta By

PUDUCHERRY: The security arrangements made at the Raj Nivas last year, during the sit-in protest staged by former Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy against former Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi, cost the exchequer Rs 1.28 crore, an RTI query revealed.

For 44 days from January 1 to February 18 in 2021, Raj Nivas was brought under three-tier security by Central paramillitary forces as the former CM and his Cabinet colleagues protested, demanding the recall of Bedi.

While the two never saw eye-to-eye, Narayanasamy called the stir amid differences regarding conduct of the New Year 2021 celebrations.

Ironically, though the protest venue was 3 km from Raj Nivas, all roads around the building at White Town were barricaded by Central forces. Tourism revenue was badly hit and the presence of a large number of paramillitary forces also spread panic among Puducherry residents. Narayanasamy, as chairman State Disaster Management Authority, gave orders for removal of the forces but the administration didn’t comply.

Now, an RTI reply from Puducherry Superintendent of Police (HQ) to P Ragupathy of Rajiv Gandhi Human Rights Awareness Organisation, has revealed that safeguarding Raj Nivas during the protest alone cost Rs 1.28 crore.

"For one CISF company, deployment amount of Rs 28,42,356 was paid. Deployment amount for two companies of Rapid Action Force (RAF) is still pending due to non-receipt of bill but it comes to around Rs 56,84,362. Also, Rs 39,95,200 was paid to Puducherry Road Transport Corporation for buses (for transportation of security personnel) and Rs 2,87,000 was spent on barricades. Totally, Rs 1, 28,07,918 was spent," said Ragupathy, quoting the RTI reply.

"Public funds have gone waste. The government could have utilised the services of the local police, India Reserve Battalion (IRBn) and Puducherry Armed Police (PAP). Only if they had failed to bring the situation under control, Central forces should have been called in. Responsibility needs to be fixed on the official responsible for the unnecessary requisitioning of Central forces and appropriate action should be taken," added Ragupathy.