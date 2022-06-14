STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Inter-caste marriage: Bride's brother, prospective groom murder couple in Thanjavur

According to police, 24-year-old S Saranya, a resident of Thulukkaveli village near Kumbakonam, worked as a nurse in Chennai where she met 31-year-old V Mohan, of Ponnur.

Published: 14th June 2022 04:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2022 04:40 AM   |  A+A-

Honour Killing

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By N Ramesh
Express News Service

THANJAVUR: An intercaste couple, that got married five days ago, were hacked to death allegedly by the woman's brother and a prospective groom for marrying against their wishes, near Kumbakonam here on Monday. The Chozhapuram police have arrested the duo.

According to police, 24-year-old S Saranya, a resident of Thulukkaveli village near Kumbakonam, worked as a nurse in Chennai. She met 31-year-old V Mohan, of Ponnur near Tiruvannamalai, in the capital five months ago and they fell in love.

However, Saranya's brother S Sakthivel (31) wanted her to marry his brother-in-law Ranjith, a resident of Devananchery in Thanjavur district, and conveyed the same to Saranya recently, sources added. Following this, Saranya and Mohan got married in Chennai last week and broke the news to her family over the phone. On hearing this, Sakthivel allegedly invited the couple to his house for a family reception.

The couple arrived at Thulukkaveli on Monday and had lunch at his home. As Saranya and Mohan were getting ready to return to Chennai, Sakthivel and Ranjith allegedly attacked the couple with machetes. Grievously injured, the couple died on the spot. Police later retrieved the bodies.

Sakthivel and Ranjith fled from the spot, but were later nabbed at the Kumbakonam bus stand, police added. Police sources said Saranya belonged to an SC community and Mohan was from a backward class community. Thanjavur SP G Ravali Priya visited the spot and told reporters, "There are eyewitnesses and their statements will be recorded."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kumbakonam Thanjavur Honour killing Inter catse marriage
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi directs govt departments and ministries to recruite 10 lakh people in next 1.5 years: PMO
Vladimir Putin(Photo | AP)
Putin's bodyguards collecting his poop, urine on foreign trips. Here's why
Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Former army officer robbed near Chennai's Manali, thief writes reason on the wall
Air India (Photo | ANI)
Air India fined Rs 10 lakh for denying boarding to passenger with tickets 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp