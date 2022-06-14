Inter-caste marriage: Bride's brother, prospective groom murder couple in Thanjavur

N Ramesh By

Express News Service

THANJAVUR: An intercaste couple, that got married five days ago, were hacked to death allegedly by the woman's brother and a prospective groom for marrying against their wishes, near Kumbakonam here on Monday. The Chozhapuram police have arrested the duo.

According to police, 24-year-old S Saranya, a resident of Thulukkaveli village near Kumbakonam, worked as a nurse in Chennai. She met 31-year-old V Mohan, of Ponnur near Tiruvannamalai, in the capital five months ago and they fell in love.

However, Saranya's brother S Sakthivel (31) wanted her to marry his brother-in-law Ranjith, a resident of Devananchery in Thanjavur district, and conveyed the same to Saranya recently, sources added. Following this, Saranya and Mohan got married in Chennai last week and broke the news to her family over the phone. On hearing this, Sakthivel allegedly invited the couple to his house for a family reception.

The couple arrived at Thulukkaveli on Monday and had lunch at his home. As Saranya and Mohan were getting ready to return to Chennai, Sakthivel and Ranjith allegedly attacked the couple with machetes. Grievously injured, the couple died on the spot. Police later retrieved the bodies.

Sakthivel and Ranjith fled from the spot, but were later nabbed at the Kumbakonam bus stand, police added. Police sources said Saranya belonged to an SC community and Mohan was from a backward class community. Thanjavur SP G Ravali Priya visited the spot and told reporters, "There are eyewitnesses and their statements will be recorded."