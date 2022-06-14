STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Man remanded in Nagapattinam sub jail dies due to 'alcohol withdrawal'

He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to the Nagapattinam sub jail for judicial custody but fell 'ill' and was admitted to the Nagapattinam Government General Hospital on June 10.

Published: 14th June 2022 04:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2022 04:32 AM   |  A+A-

jail prison

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: A 44-year-old man, who was arrested on June 9, died in Nagapattinam General Hospital on Monday while in judicial custody. Police had arrested J Sivasubramaniyan for allegedly assaulting a woman and her son.

He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to the Nagapattinam sub jail for judicial custody but fell "ill" and was admitted to the Nagapattinam Government General Hospital on June 10.

While police claimed he might have died due to withdrawal from alcohol, BJP president K Annamalai on Twitter raised concerns about Sivasubramaniyan's death. "He was an alcoholic and had health issues like epilepsy. We suspect his condition worsened due to the withdrawal," Nagapattinam SP G Jawahar said. 

Victim was treated well: Cops

The Superintendent of Police added, "We interrogated the officials who handled the case, and investigated the footage from CCTV cameras, at the police station on the day he was brought to the station. He was not subjected to any physical abuse and was treated well."

Nagapattinam SP G Jawahar added that a case has been registered under Section 176 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and the next course of action in the case will be taken based on the report submitted by the magistrate who conducts the investigation into the case. An autopsy has been conducted and a magistrate has questioned the family.

Sivasubramaniyan, a native of Kothamangalam, worked at a cycle repair shop near Thirumarugal, and allegedly helped his employer, RK Raj, collect interest from people who had borrowed money from Raj's family.

On June 6, Raj, his son Ganesh, Sivasubramaniyan, and another man allegedly verbally abused and assaulted a woman and her family for seeking more time to repay her dues. The Thittacheri Police registered a case against the men but Ganesh, Raj, and Sivasubramaniyan allegedly absconded. While Ganesh and Raj received anticipatory bail, Sivasubramaniyan landed in the police net.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nagapattinam Police Alcohol ithdrawal Custodial death Nagapattinam
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi directs govt departments and ministries to recruite 10 lakh people in next 1.5 years: PMO
Vladimir Putin(Photo | AP)
Putin's bodyguards collecting his poop, urine on foreign trips. Here's why
Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Former army officer robbed near Chennai's Manali, thief writes reason on the wall
Air India (Photo | ANI)
Air India fined Rs 10 lakh for denying boarding to passenger with tickets 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp