National Herald case: Puducherry Congress protests ED summons to Rahul Gandhi

PUDUCHERRY: The Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee on Monday staged a protest, condemning the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoning Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for questioning in the National Herald case.

Led by PCC chief AV Subramanian and former chief minister V Narayanasamy, cadres agitated in front of the Income Tax office on Mahatma Gandhi Road, with placards against the Centre and raised slogans, urging the ED not to function on the political pressure from the BJP.

They accused the Union government for "political vendetta" against the Gandhi family and 'using Central agencies to silence Opposition leaders'. They urged the Prime Minister to concentrate on real issues plaguing the people, including inflation and unemployment.

Congress MLA M Vaithianathan, former ministers M Kandasamy, MOHF Shahjahan and PCC vice-president PK Devadoss participated in the agitation.