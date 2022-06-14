STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Parents claim aided school preaching religion in Tamil Nadu's Alangulam town

Some parents alleged a government-aided primary school functioning in the village was trying to convert students to Christianity by preaching the religion.

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

TENKASI:  On the first day of the reopening of schools, more than 75 students of Alangulam town and nearby villages along with their parents staged a sit-in protest in front of Block Education Office (BEO) on Monday, reiterating their demand for a government school in Keezha Kuthapanchan village.

Some parents alleged a government-aided primary school functioning in the village was trying to convert students to Christianity by preaching the religion. About five years ago, some of the parents had stopped sending their wards to the school and arranged for local classes in Alangulam town, Thalaiyuthu, Puthupatti and Mathapattinam villages.

Based on their claims, the School Education Department officials had paid multiple visits to the school to inquire into the matter, and dismissed any recommendation for a government school, citing the existence of an aided school. 

On Monday, a section of the children from the school protested demanding a government school in Keezha Kuthapanchan village.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Arumugam, one of the parents said, "To get rid of the conversion bid by teachers at the aided school, we sent our children to schools outside the village. About 165 students of the aided school will not go to the school until an announcement to construct a government school is made."

District Educational Officer Subramanian held peace talk with the protestors. 

