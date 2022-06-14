Poorly lit road poses threat from anti-socials in Coimbatore's Mettupalayam

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Illegal activities such as ganja peddling and sexual extortions have increased in the 4km stretch between Kaundampalayam and Thudiyalur, exposing road users to danger.

K Krishnamoorthy, a social activist from Thudiyalur, said, "Street lights do not function often on Mettupalayam Road as construction of a flyover near GN Mills area is underway. This works as an advantage to the anti-social elements. Vehicles have to reduce their speed while going on the road at night due to the flyover and road laying works. If anyone parks a vehicle on roadside during the night, they will face many issues, including transgenders calling them for sexual favours and extortion of money."

He added that one of his friends, who had stopped to attend a phone call on the roadside at 10 pm, was threatened by a group of transgenders. Residents from the surrounding areas said the sale of ganja has also been on the rise in Kaundampalayam, Subramaniyampalayam, Vellakinar and GN Mills areas.

M Ashwinkumar, an IT employee from Subramaniyampalayam, said, "The situation has worsened to such an extent that now even outsiders are peddling ganja in Subramaniyampalayam and Vellakinar. A vacant place next to the cemetry has become a regular spot for them. A mud road which ends near the Sanganoor stream has become another place for ganja peddlers."

Police officers said they are taking various measures to prevent these issues. Thudiyalur police inspector Gnanasekaran said, "More than 15 ganja peddlers were arrested and around 30 kg of ganja was seized in the last two months alone. We are committed to curb the supply chain of ganja and tobacco. A special team from Thudiyalur police is working around the clock to control the peddling."

He added that the police is also working to rehabilitate the transgenders and provide jobs to them. "Though several employers are willing to offer jobs to them, many transgenders didn't show interest to work. We are constantly working to convince them for their betterment," the inspector said, adding that a highway patrol team is monitoring the transgenders to prevent it from becoming a major issue.