Price of banana varieties triples in two weeks at Tiruchy Central Market

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The price of banana varieties, including 'Poovan', has tripled at the Tiruchy Central Market due to low yield. A bunch, which was priced at Rs 200 until the end of May, shot upto Rs 600 in two weeks. Farmers said they have been cultivating less bananas as they were severely affected by the pandemic.

According to sources, the harvest of bananas began in March. This year, banana varieties including Poovan, Neypoovan, Nendran and Sevvalai were cultivated in an area of about 5,700 hectares in the district. However, farmers did not get good price initially.

Speaking to TNIE, district president of banana cultivators' association M Mathialagan, said, "I have been cultivating bananas on 50 acres. Over the last two years, however, I have lost Rs 25 lakh owing to low price because of Covid-19.

Several farmers have been affected and did not raise banana crop this year, thereby reducing total yield. The demand and price of bananas have now increased owing to festive seasons. Currently, there is not enough supply of bananas in the district. The government should come up with an insurance scheme to compensate farmers whose banana crops were damaged by the winds or rain three months

ago."

A Vetrivel, a farmer from Lalgudi, said, "I have planted banana on 15 acres, spending Rs 1,50,000 per acre. About 90 per cent of the banana has been harvested and sold between Rs 260 and Rs 380 a bunch. Now, the prices have tripled and we are very happy."

District president of Tiruchy Cauvery Delta Farmers Welfare Association R Subramaniyam said, "Farmers cultivated less this year due to the pandemic. Some of the crops were damaged by rain and wind, which affected production. This has led to rise in price."

When contacted, Deputy Director of Horticulture P Vimala said, "Due to the pandemic, the area under cultivation has reduced. The demand for banana rose and its price has shot up."