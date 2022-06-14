STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Stalin slams ED action against Gandhis, dubs it 'political vendetta' against Congress

The ED questioned Rahul Gandhi on Monday and Tuesday as part of its probe into alleged financial irregularities in Young Indian Private Limited, promoted by the Congress.

Published: 14th June 2022 11:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2022 11:27 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin. (File Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin. (File Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President M K Stalin on Tuesday lashed out at the Enforcement Directorate's action against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and dubbed it as an "outrageous act of political vendetta" against the national party by the ruling BJP at the Centre "using" the probe agency.

In a tweet, Stalin said the political opponents should be fought politically.

"I condemn the outrageous act of political vendetta against Congress party and its leaders Tmt Sonia Gandhi and Thiru @RahulGandhi by the ruling BJP govt using the Enforcement Directorate," he said in a tweet.

"Having no answers to the pressing issues of the common man, BJP uses such diversionary tactics to save itself from the public ire. Political opponents should be fought politically, not by 'forcing' the Enforcement Directorate," he added.

The ED questioned Rahul Gandhi on Monday and Tuesday as part of its probe into alleged financial irregularities in Young Indian Private Limited, promoted by the Congress, that owns the National Herald newspaper.

The newspaper is published by Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and owned by Young Indian.

Rahul's mother and Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who is currently admitted to a hospital in New Delhi due to Covid-related issues, has also been summoned by the agency for questioning in the case on June 23.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
M K Stalin DMK Congress Sonia Gandhi Rahul Gandhi Enforcement Directorate National Herald Young Indian Private Limited
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)
Cabinet approves auction of 5G Spectrum, auction to be held by end July
Allahabad High Court on Tuesday asked the petitioners to file the regular petition.
HC refuses to hear letter plea over demolition of Javed Mohammad's house
Representational image of Indian army soldiers.
Agnipath scheme: Experts sceptical of benefit, say pilot project should have come first
TMC supremo and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)
Cracks in Mamata Banerjee-led 'opposition meet' for Presidential polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp