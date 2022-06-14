STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin launches Ennum Ezhuthum scheme to fill learning gap

The State government has announced a slew of programmes and schemes for the academic year 2022-23, with the motive to improve the quality of education in the State.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As schools reopened after a month-long summer vacation on Monday, Chief Minister MK Stalin launched the Ennum Ezhuthum scheme to bridge the learning gap that was caused due to the COVID pandemic among students aged below eight.

The scheme aims to ensure foundational literacy and numeracy by 2025. It was launched at an event in Azhinjivakkam panchayat union middle school, Tiruvallur, on Monday.

Under the programme, the education department will distribute workbooks to students from Classes 1 to 3 to assess and bridge the learning gap. Last week, a special training programme was conducted for teachers and handbooks were distributed. Teachers were advised to opt for interactive learning methods and encourage students to read newspapers and books in the school library.

"Schools in Tamil Nadu were shut for more than 19 months during the pandemic. Regular classes alone are not enough to bridge the learning gap, which is why we devised the programme. The programme is designed to help each child individually and a high-level committee has been formed for the purpose," Stalin said.

He added that the children will be trained in three subjects - Tamil, English and Mathematics. "The scheme aims to make the classroom suitable for conducting lessons. Lessons have been designed in the format of dance, songs, storytelling and puppetry, among others. Videos also have been shot," the CM said.

During the completion of one year of DMK government in May, the CM had announced free breakfast scheme for primary school children and a nutrition scheme for malnourished children in the State. He also announced Rs 1,000 incentive for girl students pursuing higher education.

