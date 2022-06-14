STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Teen girl dies in Coimbatore private hospital, kin picket premises alleging medical negligence

The hospital belongs to Puthiya Tamilagam Katchi founder Dr K Krishnasamy and the protesters petitioned police seeking an inquiry and action against those involved.

medicine, medical field, doctors

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A group of people staged a protest at a private hospital at Kuniyamuthur on Monday night alleging medical negligence after a minor girl died under mysterious circumstances. The hospital belongs to Puthiya Tamilagam Katchi founder Dr K Krishnasamy. The protesters petitioned police seeking an inquiry and action against those involved.

According to police, the girl aged 13, was studying Class VIII in a private school and attended her first day of class on Monday. Around noon, staff from the school informed her parents that the girl had fainted and had been admitted to the private hospital in Kuniyamuthur.

"Doctors at the hospital said there was nothing to worry about her health. But she was unconscious for five hours and finally, she was declared dead. Following her death, the parents alleged that it happened due to the doctors’ negligence and that they had given contradictory statements about her condition," police said.

Kuniyamuthur police are investigating.

