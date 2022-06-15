STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Driver dozes at wheel, rams truck into toll plaza near Tamil Nadu's Palathura

Around 4:30 am on Tuesday, the driver, K Biju (48) of Kochi allegedly dozed off when he was near Palathurai and lost control of the truck.

Published: 15th June 2022 01:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2022 01:12 AM   |  A+A-

The damaged truck at Palathura

The damaged truck at Palathura. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: One person was injured when a driver allegedly fell asleep at the wheel and crashed his concrete mixer truck into a toll plaza near Palathurai in the wee hours of Tuesday. The injured person was identified as Premkumar (36), a staff in the toll plaza.

According to police, the truck was on its way to Kochi from Andhra Pradesh. Around 4:30 am on Tuesday, the driver, K Biju (48) of Kochi allegedly dozed off when he was near Palathurai and lost control of the truck. The truck crashed into the rear end of a goods vehicle that was standing in a queue and then rammed into the toll plaza at a high speed.

In the accident, the toll plaza staff, Premkumar (36) of Madukkarai sustained severe head injuries. He was rushed to the nearby hospital by locals. A case has been registered against the truck driver. "The truck driver could have fallen asleep as he was driving throughout the night. The investigation is underway,"  police said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Palathrua Coimbatore truck mishap
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)
Cabinet approves auction of 5G Spectrum, auction to be held by end July
Allahabad High Court on Tuesday asked the petitioners to file the regular petition.
HC refuses to hear letter plea over demolition of Javed Mohammad's house
Representational image of Indian army soldiers.
Agnipath scheme: Experts sceptical of benefit, say pilot project should have come first
TMC supremo and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)
Cracks in Mamata Banerjee-led 'opposition meet' for Presidential polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp