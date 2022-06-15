STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Officials focus on vaccination as COVID cases rise in Coimbatore district

On Friday, nine individuals tested positive, and it increased to 20 on Sunday and 14 on Monday with the the district having 37 active cases on June 6.

Published: 15th June 2022 01:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2022 01:09 AM   |  A+A-

Covid Vaccine, Coronavirus

Representational Image. (File Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: COVID-19 cases are once again rising in Coimbatore district, and health department officials have advised people to get fully vaccinated. The number of active cases increased to 81, and testing has been increased to 700 from 400.

A few weeks ago, the district reported cases in single digit daily. But now the numbers are increasing. On Friday, nine individuals tested positive, and it increased to 20 on Sunday and 14 on Monday. On June 6, the district had 37 active cases.

The number has doubled within a week. Around 14 people tested positive on June 13 and now the total number of active cases in Coimbatore is 81. Similarly, the positivity rate increased to 3.5 per cent on June 13 from 1.2 per cent on June 6.

Deputy Director of the Health Services P Aruna said there has been no clusters reported so far in the district. "We are carrying out a door-to-door campaign to identifying individuals who are yet to get their first and second dose of the COVID-19 vaccines," she said.

"Also, all the migrant labourers and their family members in the district are fully vaccinated. Currently, many have not taken their second vaccine shot as cases came down. We are contactingp those persons and insisting them on taking the second dose in order to stay safe," she added.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID vaccine COVID19 Coronavirus Coimbatore Coimbatore vaccine
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)
Cabinet approves auction of 5G Spectrum, auction to be held by end July
Allahabad High Court on Tuesday asked the petitioners to file the regular petition.
HC refuses to hear letter plea over demolition of Javed Mohammad's house
Representational image of Indian army soldiers.
Agnipath scheme: Experts sceptical of benefit, say pilot project should have come first
TMC supremo and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)
Cracks in Mamata Banerjee-led 'opposition meet' for Presidential polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp