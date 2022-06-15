Officials focus on vaccination as COVID cases rise in Coimbatore district

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: COVID-19 cases are once again rising in Coimbatore district, and health department officials have advised people to get fully vaccinated. The number of active cases increased to 81, and testing has been increased to 700 from 400.

A few weeks ago, the district reported cases in single digit daily. But now the numbers are increasing. On Friday, nine individuals tested positive, and it increased to 20 on Sunday and 14 on Monday. On June 6, the district had 37 active cases.

The number has doubled within a week. Around 14 people tested positive on June 13 and now the total number of active cases in Coimbatore is 81. Similarly, the positivity rate increased to 3.5 per cent on June 13 from 1.2 per cent on June 6.

Deputy Director of the Health Services P Aruna said there has been no clusters reported so far in the district. "We are carrying out a door-to-door campaign to identifying individuals who are yet to get their first and second dose of the COVID-19 vaccines," she said.

"Also, all the migrant labourers and their family members in the district are fully vaccinated. Currently, many have not taken their second vaccine shot as cases came down. We are contactingp those persons and insisting them on taking the second dose in order to stay safe," she added.