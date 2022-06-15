STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu government signs MoUs to convert 71 ITIs into tech centres

Labour and Skill Development Minister CV Ganesan had said that infrastructure at government ITIs will be improved.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To provide enhanced training to students at government Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), the State Employment and Training Department signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tata Technologies Ltd, Pune, in the presence of Chief Minister MK Stalin at the Secretariat on Tuesday.

During the recent Budget session of the Assembly, Labour and Skill Development Minister CV Ganesan had said that infrastructure at government ITIs will be improved, turning them into 'technology centres' in collaboration with leading industries, to improve students' employability.

The MoU with Tata Technologies is aimed at enhancing infrastructure and bridging the gap between job seekers and employers’ needs. The MoU will help turn 71 government ITIs into level 4.0 technology centres, a press statement said, adding that Rs 2,877.43 crore will be spent to provide machinery, tools, equipment, and software at these institutes.

Students will be trained in disciplines such as robotics, industrial automation, manufacturing process control, advanced manufacturing, electric vehicle mechanism, industrial painting, and advanced welding. The department expressed hope that students from these ITIs would get jobs in top firms.

