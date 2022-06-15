Training for navy jobs a boon: Fisher's wards

M Abdul Rabi By

KANNIYAKUMARI: The 90-day skill training programme for the first batch of 120 fishermen wards from coastal districts ended on Tuesday. As per the announcement made by Chief Minister MK Stalin in the Assembly, free training was given to 120 eligible wards of fishermen from across 14 districts at three centres in Cuddalore, Ramanathapuram and Kanniyakumari by Coastal Security Group (CSG) officials to facilitate them to join in Indian Coast Guard, Indian Navy and other security forces.

Each centre trained wards of 40 fishermen. At the camp held in Kanniyakumari, 40 were from districts such as Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur and Nagapattinam.

The participants were given physical training in long-distance running among other exercises and taught lessons every day to appear for the selection.

Some of the youth who took part in the camp shared their experience with TNIE.

E Satham, a fisher youth from Mayiladuthurai district, who has completed BSc Computer Science said that the training was very useful for him.

C Priso from Idinthakarai in Tirunelveli district and P Rajalingam from Thoothukudi district, both graduates of BE Engineering, said, “The training was a boon to us. We will not get this type of training in private institutes. This will help us serve the country.” A candidate, seeking anonymity, thanked the government and CSG for organising such training programmes for the benefit of youth.

District Superintendents of Police participated in the valedictory function of training courses at Ramanathapuram and appreciated the candidates and distributed certificates. Kanniyakumari Superintendent of Police Hari Kiran Prasad advised the participants to maintain a healthy life and be a good citizen.

In a move to encourage them, he invited them for a coffee with him at the SP office. Kanniyakumari DSP Raja, Coastal Security Group DSP Prathaban, Inspector Cyrus and other Coastal Security Group officials participated.

(With inputs from MS Thanaraj)