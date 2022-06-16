STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
FIFA U-17 WWC: India to play group stage ties in Bhubaneswar

The Kalinga Stadium here in the state capital will see hosts India competes in all three group stage games on 11th, 14th and 17th October 2022. The official draw will be announced on 24th June.

Odisha's Kalinga Stadium. | Express Photo Service

By Tanmay Das
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha government added another feather to it’s sporting cap on Wednesday, as FIFA and Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2022, which is scheduled to happen between October 11-30, officially announced that Bhubaneswar would host the group matches of the Indian team.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said, “Extremely happy and excited to learn that Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar will be hosting group matches of India in the upcoming FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2022.”

A total of 32 games contested by 16 teams will decide the winner of the seventh edition of the biennial youth tournament over 10 match days. The group matches will be shared among all three host states - Odisha, Goa and Maharashtra. The quarterfinal round of games will be held on 21st and 22nd October following which the semi-finals will be held at Goa. The DYPatil Stadium in Navi Mumbai will host the summit clash on October 30.

