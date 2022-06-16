STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
I-T searches at 40 locations in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka connected to MGM Group

The Income Tax department conducted searches at 40 locations connected to MGM Group in Chennai, Tirunelveli and Karnataka for suspected tax evasion.

Published: 16th June 2022 03:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2022 03:47 AM   |  A+A-

Police personnel in front of an MGM Group office in Chennai

Police personnel in front of an MGM Group office in Chennai. (Photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/VILLUPURAM:  The Income Tax department conducted searches at 40 locations connected to MGM Group in Chennai, Tirunelveli and Karnataka for suspected tax evasion. MGM Group has investments in logistics, distilleries, housing, infrastructure, port handling, movie production, hotels and resorts, and theme park.

The searches by I-T department come in the wake of the Enforcement Directorate attaching assets worth Rs 216 crore connected to MGM Group's Chennai-based company Southern Agrifurane Industries Pvt Ltd (SAIPL) and MGM Anand in April this year. Meanwhile, a team of DVAC officials conducted a search at a distillery belonging to MGM group in Villupuram.

Assets attached

The searches by I-T department come in the wake of the Enforcement Directorate attaching assets connected to MGM Group’s Southern Agrifurane Industries Pvt Ltd

