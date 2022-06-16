 Liquor abuse: 10-yr-old yet to get help

Sivaguru S By

Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: A week after a 10-year-old girl in Bettamugilalam was allegedly forced to consume liquor, she is yet to receive medical attention from the District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) and Child Welfare Committee.

On June 9, a video showing the child allegedly forced by four persons into consuming liquor and smoking beedi went viral and shocked activists. District Child Protection Officer M Sivagandhi was informed of the incident on Thursday night.

The next day K Subash, a protection officer (non-institutional care), and P Janaki, a social worker visited Bettamugilalam panchayat to rescue the girl, but she had left for Doddamanju where her parents arranged the marriage of her 16-year-old sister. The Childline staff stopped the wedding on Friday, but since they were unaware of the video, they did not rescue the 10-year-old.

Child Welfare Committee (CWC) Chairperson Kalaivani told TNIE, “Only DCPO can take a call and CWC can’t lodge a complaint regarding this.”

Meanwhile, DCPO Sivagandhi said two staff and two Denkanikottai cops tried to rescue a girl child on Friday, but she was not in her residence. They are waiting for the parents to produce the child at CWC, Sivagandhi added.

Denkanikottai DSP Kiruthikaa said, “Police tried to rescue the child last Thursday and Friday, but could not. We are waiting for the complaint from DCPO. After which, we will take action and secure the youths who allegedly forced the child to consume liquor and smoke tobacco.”

Former Krishnagiri CWC Chairperson L Vincent Sundararaj said, Juvenile Justice Act Section 30 lists the functions of the committee as – “Taking suo motu cognizance of cases and reaching out to children in need of care and protection, who are not produced before the Committee, provided such decision is taken by at least three members.” CWC needn’t wait for DCPO complaint and can support the child, he said.